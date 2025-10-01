Local woman dies after crashing into tree on busy road, OSHP says

CLINTON COUNTY — A local woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Tuesday night.
State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 10:30 p.m. to State Route 73 near State Route 350 in Green Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
The woman has been identified as Joyce Gwinn, 82, from Kettering.
An initial investigation indicates that Gwinn drove a 2004 Lincoln Town Car southeast on State Route 73. The car went off the left side of the road. It hit some landscape rocks and a tree.
Gwinn was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.
The crash remains under investigation.
