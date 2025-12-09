Local woman who got heart transplant as kid says insurance company denied her medication

DAYTON — A Dayton woman was 11 when she needed a heart transplant; now she’s in her 20s and said she’s struggling to afford to keep it beating.

This started when her insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said she no longer needed her anti-rejection medication.

Herres said she got a denial letter from the insurance company this fall.

“They’re saying you don’t have a kidney or liver transplant; you had a heart transplant. This is not medically necessary, and they don’t see it as a treatment for a heart transplant,” Herres said.

But doctors didn’t agree.

While going back and forth with the insurance company, she started getting low on her medication.

At that time, she decided to share her struggles on social media.

“And eventually public pressure did work, but they slapped a price tag on it,” she said. “So, a 30-day supply, just 30 days, I take it twice a day, 350 bucks. 90-day supply is $1000. I can’t afford that.”

Her heart came from a 24-year-old man named Christian.

When Christian’s mom heard about Herres’ struggles, she asked if she could help pay.

“I’m like, you’ve done enough for me. You, you lost your only child, you donated his organs, you gave me life,” she said. “She should not have to worry about me keeping her son’s heart alive.”

A spokesperson with the insurance company told News Center 7 it approved her medication and apologized for the stress this caused her.

