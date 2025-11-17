Local woman wins $50,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

TROY — A local woman won $50,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

A woman in Troy won the second-tier prize of $50,000 on a Holiday Millions Scratch-off.

After state and federal taxes of 27.125%, she will receive $36,437.50.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K #5341 located at 3519 S. County Rd 25A in Troy.

Holiday Millions is a $30 scratch-off that offers players the best chance to win $500 in Ohio Lottery history, according to the Ohio Lottery. The top prize is $80,000 a year for life.

As of Nov. 13, there are two top prizes and four second-tier prizes still available.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.21, according to the Ohio Lottery.

