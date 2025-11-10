Local woman wins big after accidentally picking wrong lottery ticket

FILE PHOTO: Police in Maine are looking for a man they said picked up money that had flown from the roof of a car.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A local woman won thousands of dollars after accidentally purchasing the wrong scratch-off ticket at a self-serve kiosk, according to a release from the Ohio Lottery.

Nancy, from Auglaize County, accidentally hit the wrong button while buying a Cash Explosion ticket at Wagner’s IGA at 257 E 4th Street in Minster.

The Ohio Lottery said Nancy didn’t think her mistake would lead to a TV debut on Cash Explosion.

Nancy won $7,500 and the Ticket Jackpot in the first round.

Soon after, she won $50,000 after her name appeared three times during the “Second Chance” Cash Challenge, the Ohio Lottery said.

Nancy decided to take her time with the $1,000 worth of Win It All scratch-off tickets.

She said she tried to wait until Thanksgiving, but they were “burning a hole in her pocket,” the Ohio Lottery said.

Nancy scratched the tickets off throughout the day and added another $785 to her winnings.

She and her husband plan to build an addition onto their home so they can have the “first-floor owner’s suite of their dreams,” according to the Ohio Lottery.

