Local woman wins big while playing Powerball

DAYTON — A local woman won big while playing the Powerball earlier this month, according to the Ohio Lottery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Paula H. won $100,000 during the Dec. 13 drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect accused of trying to steal truck found dead in Grand Lake days later, police say
- Local bakery announces indefinite closure after owner’s death
- Temporary visitor restrictions in place at area hospitals amid increase in respiratory illness
She matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Since she added the Power Play, her $50,000 prize was doubled.
The winning numbers were 1-5-28-57-58 & 16.
Paula bought the winning ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Bethel Road in Columbus.
She plans to use her winnings to buy a farm and raise animals, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, Paula will receive approximately $72,875.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group