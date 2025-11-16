Local woman wins big with $10 scratch-off ticket

Man phones threat into Ohio Lottery office in Vandalia
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local woman won thousands of dollars after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She bought the Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket at the AM-PM store at 3700 W 3rd Street in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio Lottery said she won $50,000, but will take home approximately $36,437.50 due to taxes.

Players have a 1 in 3.50 chance of winning with this $10 ticket.

As of Nov. 13, there are three $500,000 top prizes and eight $50,000 prizes remaining, according to the Ohio Lottery.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!