Local woman’s stolen car linked to eight burglaries and high-speed chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Miami Valley woman’s car was stolen from the Dayton Mall’s parking lot. After a high-speed police chase, her car will now need repairs.

Chassidy Esken said she was inside the mall when her car was stolen. She came outside and couldn’t find her car anywhere.

“I come out and I’m looking for my car and I’m like, it’s not here, it’s gone, and everybody is like, yeah, you know, it’s probably just some kids,” said Esken.

With no transportation, Esken said she had to call off work and change her house key because there was more than one set of keys in the car.

Esken’s car was seen in a high-speed police chase that ended with her tires flat, and the people inside bailed out.

“Come to find it out, it was not just some kids, there were eight burglaries in Englewood reported with it,” said Esken.

Esken said she is glad to have her trashed car back, but has to haggle with her insurance company to restore it. She is also afraid the people involved won’t see much punishment.

“I think it’s more frustrating that the cops do all this work to chase after them and then they come here and the judges only give them a year maybe, if that, it’s like nothing,” said Esken.

When her car was returned to her, the tires were flattened with damage to her rims, and the rearview mirror was ripped off.

Two of the three suspects are now in custody.

