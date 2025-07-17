Local women’s shelter reaches capacity

DAYTON — A local shelter has announced that it is over capacity.

Apple Street Emergency Shelter for Women & Families, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis, has implemented a new intake process but does not anticipate any new openings until August.

This decision comes as the demand for services continues to exceed the shelter’s available resources, according to a post on social media by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“Thank you for your support as we navigate the new realities of increased demand on our limited resources,” the social media post reads.

