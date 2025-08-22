Location revealed for local OVI checkpoint tonight

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Montgomery County OVI Task Force, will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight in Dayton.

Friday night’s checkpoint will be on West Stewart Street, near State Route 48, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The checkpoint is part of an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers, funded by federal grant money.

It will be accompanied by saturation patrols in the area to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

