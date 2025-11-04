Locker room ‘ransacked’ during local football game, several items stolen

KETTERING — Kettering Police are asking for help after items and money were stolen from a locker room during a high school football game.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is working to learn more about the theft.

During Friday’s football game between Alter and Bellbrook at Roush Stadium, the Fairmont football team locker room was “ransacked.”

Several players had personal items and money stolen from their lockers, according to a social media post from police.

Police said this happened between 4:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Fairmont was on the road, playing at Lebanon, when the theft occurred.

Anyone who was at the Alter/Bellbrook game and may have seen something, as well as anyone else with information about the case, is asked to contact Kettering Police Detective Ward at (937) 296-2598.

