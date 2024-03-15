Logan Co. district cancels classes Friday, to open schools as emergency shelter

INDIAN LAKE — A school in Logan County has announced classes will be canceled Friday after radar confirmed tornadoes hit the area.

Indian Lake School said classes for Friday, March 15.

Schools in the district will open as an emergency shelter as soon as possible, the district said on social media.

“Asking for prayers for our community at this time,” the district said.

We will continue to follow this story.





