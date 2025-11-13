Longest government shutdown over; local businesses still being impacted

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE: Air Force prepares for potential cuts
By WHIO Staff

W.P.A.F.B. — The government shutdown may be over, but its impacts are not.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how the shutdown has impacted local businesses LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: Historic government shutdown ends; Local business says it’ll still help furloughed workers

Fairborn businesses said it is unclear when things will get back to normal. This includes businesses around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.).

“Just because it ends today doesn’t mean you’re back to normal tomorrow,” said Roland Parks, manager at Giovanni’s restaurant.

Hershovitz said for over 40 days, thousands of people at W.P.A.F.B. have been out of work.

Parks told News Center 7 that business has slowed as fewer base workers stopped by to eat.

“Our regular customer base keeps us afloat,” he said. “We got a very strong loyalty with our regulars, it’s a beautiful thing.”

News Center 7 reached out to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spokesperson who said there is no word on when employees will return to work.

However, News Center 7 has sources who said supervisors are starting to contact employees about returning to work on Thursday.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!