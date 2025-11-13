Longest government shutdown over; local businesses still being impacted

W.P.A.F.B. — The government shutdown may be over, but its impacts are not.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how the shutdown has impacted local businesses LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: Historic government shutdown ends; Local business says it’ll still help furloughed workers

Fairborn businesses said it is unclear when things will get back to normal. This includes businesses around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.).

“Just because it ends today doesn’t mean you’re back to normal tomorrow,” said Roland Parks, manager at Giovanni’s restaurant.

Hershovitz said for over 40 days, thousands of people at W.P.A.F.B. have been out of work.

Parks told News Center 7 that business has slowed as fewer base workers stopped by to eat.

“Our regular customer base keeps us afloat,” he said. “We got a very strong loyalty with our regulars, it’s a beautiful thing.”

News Center 7 reached out to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spokesperson who said there is no word on when employees will return to work.

However, News Center 7 has sources who said supervisors are starting to contact employees about returning to work on Thursday.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group