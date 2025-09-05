Longest-Reigning Fire Chief of local department retires

Chief David VandenBos is retiring after 34 years with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — The longest-reigning Fire chief of a local fire department has retired after 34 years.

On Sept. 3, Chief David VandeBos retired as Beavercreek Township’s 10th and longest-serving Fire Chief, the department announced on Facebook.

Chief VandenBos joined the Beavercreek Township Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1991 and became Fire Chief in 2009.

He also served as a firefighter/paramedic, Fire Prevention Bureau Specialist, and Deputy Chief.

According to the post, during his time with the department, Chief VandenBos:

Guided the department through the transition from combination staffing to an all-career department

Led the creation of the first Standards of Cover and station realignments in 25 years

Oversaw the construction of new fire stations and major apparatus replacements

Helped secure a Class 2 ISO rating in 2025—the best in department history

Championed the use of data, databases, and GIS, playing a key role in developing the Township’s computer network in 1999

Built long-term financial stability by standardizing capital accounts, transitioning to permanent levies, and creating the Township’s first—and only—10-year funding plan

His legacy also includes promoting 26 lieutenants, 7 captains, and hiring 99 firefighters.

"Beyond the milestones, Chief VandenBos is most proud of the men and women he served alongside," the post read. "We wish him the best in retirement as he enjoys more time with his family, hockey, being a band and hockey dad, and martial arts!"

