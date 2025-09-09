Longtime area businessman, founder of popular garden center dies at 90

DAYTON — A longtime area businessman has died at the age of 90.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Peter Kossoudji, owner of North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery, passed away on Sept. 6, according to a social media post from the business.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kossoudji opened the garden center with his wife, Shirley, in 1963.

The garden center said the business was his life’s work, and he remained an entrepreneur until his “dying day.”

“The garden center flourished because of Pete’s sweat equity and ingenuity. He could grow anything—and almost did," his obituary read.

Kossoudji was known for his wit, wisdom, and generosity.

“He could not go anywhere in public without being stopped by a current customer, a past customer, or a future customer. He conversed with anyone, dispensing plant advice or giving away plants to friends and strangers. He believed, and it’s true, that half the town knew his radio jingle. Strangers would walk up singing it or ask Pete to sing it,” the obituary read.

Kossoudji was a contributing member of the Dayton Greek Orthodox Church.

“Pete’s legacy will live on not only in the memories he leaves behind but in the lessons he inflicted on his many employees. Consistency in a hard days work, deep love for “the big man upstairs” and to always have a good laugh!" the garden center said.

He is survived by his children, Sherrie and Rick (Lisa), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, three brothers, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, according to his obituary.

Kossoudji considered his neighbors, Daytonians, and fellow nurserymen as family.

requested to be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Wegerzyn Garden Center in his memory, rather than sending

Memorial contributions are requested to be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Wegerzyn Garden Center in his memory, rather than sending flowers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group