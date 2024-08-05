Longtime Dayton comedy club to close its doors after over 40 years

DAYTON — A longtime comedy club in the Miami Valley announced it will soon host its last show.

Wiley’s Comedy Club will be hosting its final show on Saturday, September 7, according to its Facebook page.

The comedy club opened its doors in April of 1982.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the company owned by popular comedian Dave Chappelle purchased the building that houses the comedy club.

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, paid nearly $2 million for the property, according to property records.

According to the comedy club, the lineup for the event will house some of Wiley’s favorites and will “take it back to where it all started.”

“Wiley’s has been considered “HOME” to many and it truly is a family in itself,” the post said. “Please join us for our last show to celebrate 42 years of laughter and help us say goodbye to a Dayton Icon.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. and will be an online ticket sale only.

