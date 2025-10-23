A look ahead to how the weather may impact our Halloween

DAYTON — It’s certainly starting to feel like fall and I’ve been monitoring our computer models for what Halloween may have in store this year. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Halloween is next Friday October 31, just over a week away! Here’s what we know as of Thursday. We know a storm system is moving in mid week and will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday. That will likely keep highs from returning to average and instead remaining in the 50s.

The question I’m still asking is whether or not a second system forms by the end of the week. Computer models over a week away are already rather untrustworthy and both our major models are showing two different outcomes. Right now, it’s a waiting game if a quick moving system could or could not bring more rain by the end of next week.

Halloween outlook and winter's chill

Before we get there, we have to deal with a little winter chill. A freeze warning has now been posted for Friday morning. This means temperatures for just about everyone should briefly drop below freezing!

