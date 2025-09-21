Lottery ticket worth $20K sold at area convenience store

HAMILTON — A lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold at an area convenience store.
A person in Hamilton won a $20,000 prize on the $300 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch-off, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After mandatory state and federal taxes, the winner will receive $14,400.
The winning ticket was sold at the Ameristop Food Mart located at 6300 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati.
$300 Million Diamond Dazzler is a $20 scratch-off with a top prize of $80,000/year for 25 years.
As of Sept. 19, there are 10 top prizes remaining in the game, according to the Ohio Lottery.
