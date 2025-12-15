Lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Ohio

OHIO — A lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was sold in Ohio.

One person won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s Lucky 4 Life drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 32, 33, and 34. The Luckyball was 15.

The winning ticket was sold at Discount Tobacco Shop in Heath.

No one won the $7.3 million jackpot. Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.

