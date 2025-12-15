Lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Ohio

Money Pile $100 dollar bills FILE PHOTO. (Kativ/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s Lucky 4 Life drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 32, 33, and 34. The Luckyball was 15.

The winning ticket was sold at Discount Tobacco Shop in Heath.

No one won the $7.3 million jackpot. Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!