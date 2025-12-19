Louisville mother arrested decades after disappearing with her child

A woman was arrested decades after police say she disappeared from Louisville with her own child, leaving the child’s father with no answers.

MARION COUNTY, Florida — A woman was arrested decades after police say she disappeared from Louisville with her own child, leaving the child’s father with no answers.

Earlier this month, Debra Newton was arrested in Florida. After her arrest, her daughter, Michelle, reconnected with Joe, the father she had never known, and they spoke exclusively with WLKY-TV in Louisville.

The father Joe, says the last time he saw his daughter was in 1983.

