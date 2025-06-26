‘Loved his kids and family;’ Woman wants answers after father dies in house fire ruled arson

Grove Ave House Fire Photo from: Paige Blauvelt/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A woman who had children with a man killed in a house fire earlier this month is demanding answers.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz walks us through what she believed happened today on News Center 7’s Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Enrique Mozo-Baxin, 46, died in a house fire on Grove Avenue on June 14.

Investigators said someone intentionally set this house on fire.

The fire was so intense. Much of it was damaged and left burned.

Rachel McCormick is the mother of Mozo-Baxin’s two children. She told News Center 7 that the people who set the house on fire were targeting her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom.

“Had a very kind heart. He loved his kids and his family very much. What was done to him was completely unfair,” she said.

We will continue to update this story.

