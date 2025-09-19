Lt. Governor Jim Tressel says he won’t run for Ohio governor in 2026

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel has announced he will not run to be Ohio’s governor in 2026.

“After considerable thought and prayer, we have decided not to run for Governor in 2026,” Tressel shared on social media, along with a longer statement.

In his statement, he said that he and his wife, Ellen, have had the “extraordinary honor of a lifetime” to serve alongside Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine.

After considerable thought and prayer, we have decided not to run for Governor in 2026. pic.twitter.com/iKR8KmMqdE — Lt. Governor Jim Tressel (@LtGovJimTressel) September 19, 2025

“My goal is to help finish that amazing work started by the DeWine-Husted Administration. Ohio is winning and it must continue!” Tressel wrote in part.

Tressel mentioned the Team Tressel Fitness Challenge, which serves over 182,000 students in Ohio schools, as a reflection of the administration’s commitment to helping those in the state reach their full potential.

“We will continue working extremely hard with our talented staff and agency directors to cement the legacy created by one of Ohio’s finest leaders ever, Governor Mike DeWine,” Tressel wrote.

The 72-year-old was the former president of Youngstown State University and served as the 22nd head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he led them to win the National Championship in 2002.

He was sworn in as Ohio’s 67th lieutenant governor in February. He replaced Jon Husted, who left the position to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by JD Vance when he became vice president.

