Luxury car brand agrees to $150M settlement with Ohio, other states

COLUMBUS — A multistate settlement has been reached with Mercedes-Benz USA and its parent company for misleading consumers and violating environmental laws, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A coalition of 50 attorneys general found that the company sold diesel vehicles with hidden software designed to cheat emissions tests. This allows vehicles to release more pollution during everyday driving than the law allows.

“Mercedes took a bypass around the law at the expense of consumers and the air we all breathe,” Yost said. “It’s not that hard to follow the rules.”

TRENDING STORIES:

From 2008 through 2016, Mercedes sold more than 211,000 vehicles nationwide, including more than 7,600 in Ohio, equipped with the illegal software.

The settlement is for nearly $150 million. $120 million of that will be immediately paid by Mercedes to the states.

Ohio will receive more than $2.1 million, according to Yost.

An additional $29.6 million will be waived if Mercedes completes a consumer relief program. As part of the program, Mercedes must:

Fix or permanently remove affected vehicles from the road at no cost to owners.

Provide an extended warranty after repairs.

Pay $2,000 to each eligible vehicle owner.

Mercedes must also change its business practices and report regularly to ensure it follows the agreement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group