Major insurance provider, Premier Health sign multi-year agreement

DAYTON — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Premier Health have signed a new multi-year agreement.

The agreement also continues in-network access to Premier’s hospitals, facilities, and healthcare professionals for Anthem members in all health plans.

The two organizations are working together on several initiatives, including value-based care models.

Anthem members with questions should call the Member Services number listed on the back of their Anthem ID card.

