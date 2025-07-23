Major upgrades coming to Dayton airport; Here’s what to expect

Dayton’s airport is getting almost $80 million from the state for renovations and construction.

DAYTON — Dayton’s airport is getting almost $80 million from the state for renovations and construction.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, there are more than just commercial flights taking off and landing at Dayton International Airport.

Joby Aviation is working on it’s first air taxi facility and Sierra Nevada is expanding from two hangars to four.

Sierra Nevada does maintenance in its hangars, updating and improving the federal government’s fleet of aircraft.

News Center 7 learned that the State of Ohio is sending Dayton’s airport more than a third of the funds distributed to four sites. The funding is to help future economic development.

“Super excited about $78 million coming to the Dayton airport, so just excited about the opportunity,” Girl Turner, City of Dayton Aviation Director, said.

Turner said the money will help renovation or new construction of airport runways, taxiways, and aprons.

“A lot of concrete work that needs to (be) done,” he said.

Taxiways connect runways, where airplanes take off and land. Aprons are where planes park for service or maintenance.

The money could also be used for new roads, either on airport grounds or access roads that help get traffic onto the airport property.

“This is a victory for us. It was a battle to get this money,” State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Butler Township) said.

Plummer was one of the state lawmakers who worked to secure the money.

He said it’s key to job growth, particularly jobs that will be tied to Sierra Nevada’s expansion at the airport.

“We want to keep our brains in Ohio. We want to keep our youth in Ohio. The only way you do that is to provide good job opportunities for them. Good incomes, and this is going to do that, so I’m very excited about this,” Plummer said.

Turner said they are early in the process, but construction could start late this year or early next year.

Once they make these improvements, it won’t just help Sierra Nevada, but it will also make it easier for new companies to come in and operate on some of the sites the airport has available.

