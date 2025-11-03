Major weather changes ahead

DAYTON — Several ups and downs are in the forecast thanks to multiple fronts. The most notable front will be the cold front that will arrive late Friday. Of course timing can still change as we are nearly a week out. However, Friday will be our best chance for rain and following Friday, Sunday will produce another wave of moisture. Could we even say... “flurries”.

Chance of Rain

Both fronts will drop temperatures, but you will will notice it more so on Sunday into next Monday. High temperatures ahead of the front have the potential to climb nearly 10 degrees above normal by Wednesday. Sunday, high temperatures are forecast to only reach into the 40s. Next Monday may not make it there.

