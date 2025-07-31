Male shot outside Dayton apartment complex

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

Around 7:10 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 500 block of East Fourth Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

“Somebody just got shot outside of the building, I just heard the gunshot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said the male was slumped over in a sedan.

Dispatch confirmed that the male was taken to the hospital.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

