Male shot outside Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.
Around 7:10 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 500 block of East Fourth Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
“Somebody just got shot outside of the building, I just heard the gunshot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.
Another caller said the male was slumped over in a sedan.
Dispatch confirmed that the male was taken to the hospital.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update this story.
