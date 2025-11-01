Man accused of shooting 2 women at area intersection facing new charge

WARREN COUNTY — A 31-year-old accused of shooting two women at an area intersection is facing a new charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Noah Brandon Collum Bays was charged with attempted murder on Oct. 30.

Bays is also facing two counts of felonious assault, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

He appeared in court on Friday and was issued a bond of $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened Oct. 27 at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads around 12:52 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley said a vehicle approached both of the women’s cars at the intersection and shot them, then drove off.

Deputies were able to track down Bays’ vehicle.

He was arrested in Piqua and remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

Both women have received medical treatment and are recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays (Miami County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group