Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, threatening to kill her on Christmas

CELINA — A Celina man was charged after an alleged assault on Christmas night.

The Celina Police Department responded to a complaint at Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 25, for a report of an assaulted female, according to our news partner, WCSM.

Hospital staff told officers that the victim suffered from serious injuries, including a possible broken or dislocated jaw.

The victim spoke with officers and reported that her boyfriend, 47-year-old Teddy A. Poppe, had allegedly assaulted her at their home on Touvelle Street around 10 p.m.

She told officers that Poppe was intoxicated, allegedly slammed her head into the arm of a couch multiple times, punched her in the face and the back of her head, tackled her to the ground, and strangled her while threatening to kill her.

The victim later contacted her mother, who transported her to the hospital.

Poppe was charged with felonious assault on Dec. 29.

His next court date is Jan 5, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

