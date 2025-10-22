Man accused of breaking woman’s jaw in argument over Arby’s parking spot

Arby's (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's, File)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly broke a woman’s jaw at a local Arby’s.

Deionte Lee, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of felonious assault on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an assault at an Arby’s on Salem Avenue in March.

Lee and a woman allegedly got into an argument over a parking spot at the Arby’s, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the argument, he allegedly punched the woman in the face, breaking her jaw.

There is currently a warrant issued for Lee’s arrest.

Lee, Deionte Duane (02/25/1998) Lee, Deionte Duane (02/25/1998) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-012495 on 10/02/2025 at 7:44 AM. Unknown - Rls Electronic Home Detention (Pending); First Degree Felony - Aggravated Trafficking (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Possession Of Drugs (Pending); Fourth Degree Misdemeanor - Drug Paraphernalia (Pending); First Degree Felony - Possession Of Drugs (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

He’s scheduled to appear in court next month..

0
