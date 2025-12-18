Man accused of causing police chase, serious crash formally charged

FRANKLIN — A man accused of leading authorities on a chase and causing a serious crash is now facing formal charges.

Warren County Common Pleas Court records show Derrick Banks was indicted on several charges, including:

One count of felonious assault

One count of vehicular assault

One count of receiving stolen property

Two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

As previously reported by News Center 7, an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was monitoring traffic on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township in November.

The trooper spotted a 2021 Dodge Durango driving at high speeds on I-75 northbound. The driver was later identified as Banks.

He was allegedly driving across all four lanes of traffic and using both shoulders during the chase, OSHP said.

An initial report said that Banks briefly exited the highway in Middletown but got back on I-75.

From there, the vehicle exited in Franklin and went onto State Route 123.

A trooper conducted a PIT maneuver, but Dodge hit a Middletown police cruiser head-on.

Banks continued driving onto SR-123 and South Main Street before crashing into a Honda Odyssey.

He allegedly tried to run away from the crash scene, but authorities caught him.

Medics transported the driver of the van to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

That driver was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Investigators found the Dodge had been stolen from Hamilton County.

Banks remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

He appeared in court on Wednesday; however, court records do not show if he entered a plea.

