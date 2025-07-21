Man accused of choking 79-year-old mother, prompting standoff

WARREN COUNTY — A man is facing charges after police said he tried to choke his 79-year-old mother and barricaded himself inside their home.

The 79-year-old woman arrived at Clearcreek Township’s police department and told officers her son had assaulted her, according to a media release.

The woman told officers that while at her home in the 3900 block of Springboro Road, her son, Payton Rasey, became angry with her and pushed her onto a couch.

She said he then tried to smother her with a pillow while threatening to kill her.

He also attempted to choke her. She was able to bite him and escape.

She tried to reenter the home but found that he had barricaded the door.

Officers got an arrest warrant for Rasey and a search warrant for the home.

He refused to come out of the house and told officers he would not come out alive.

Officers tried for several hours to get Rasey out of the house.

He was later found hiding in the attic and arrested.

Rasey was booked into jail and charged with strangulation, domestic violence, and inducing panic.

