Man accused of dog attack arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dayton

DAYTON — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man in Dayton Friday morning.

U.S. Marshals, with assistance from Dayton Police, served an arrest warrant in the 100 block of Victor Avenue Friday morning.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7 on the scene that the warrant was for a man who is accused of releasing his dog, which ended up biting someone in the neck earlier this month.

The suspect refused to come out of the house when asked.

“So the U.S. Marshals were able to go in and apprehend the individual without the use of gunplay, without the use of force, and without the use of anybody getting hurt,” Coleman said.

The suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Coleman said three dogs were taken from the property and taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

We’re working to learn more about the case

