Man accused of a dozen Dayton-area armed robberies issues plea

DAYTON — A man accused of a dozen armed robberies around the Dayton area in December 2024 has issued a plea.

Timothy Farr, 43, pleaded guilty to armed robbery back in October, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

He faces a sentence of at least 15 to 25 years in prison.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Farr was indicted by a grand jury back in January on 12 counts of interfering with commerce by threats of violence and 12 counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

He was accused of pulling out a firearm at 12 gas stations, convenience stores, and drive-thru stores across Dayton, Riverside, Trotwood, Springfield, Green Township, and Cincinnati in December, according to the office of Kenneth L. Parker, United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Throughout December 2024, Farr reportedly committed robberies at:

Dec. 3 at Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue in Dayton

Dec. 4 at the Marathon gas station on Linden Avenue in Riverside

Dec. 6 Ray’s Xenia Avenue Market on Xenia Avenue in Dayton

Dec. 7 at Free Pike Drive-Thru on Free Pike in Dayton

Dec. 8 at Sunoco gas station on Selma Road in Springfield

Dec. 8 at Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood

Dec. 10 at Mini Mart on N. Main Street in Dayton

Dec. 11 at the Marathon gas station on E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Dec. 12 at White Oak Deli on Cheviot Road in Green Township

Dec. 14 at Family Dollar on West Main Street in Springfield

Dec. 15 at Sammy’s Drive-thru store on Woodman Drive in Riverside

Dec. 15 at United Dairy Farmers on Vine Street in Cincinnati

News Center 7 previously reported that Farr was charged with eight of these robberies. The Department of Justice said the robberies at Family Dollar in Trotwood and Springfield, the White Oak Deli in Green Township, and the United Dairy Farmers in Cincinnati were added when he was indicted.

Investigators identified the vehicle used in the robberies by using the Flock Safety Camera System, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When Dayton police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a 2011 red Ford Taurus, Farr was in the front passenger seat wearing the outfit described in the armed robberies.

He was also accused of having a 9mm pistol in his waistband.

