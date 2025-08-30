Man accused of exposing himself to child at area Meijer

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 46-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a child at an area Meijer store, according to the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred on Aug. 20 in the school supplies section of the store, which is located in the 2500 block of Chester Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a thorough investigation, Wendell Woodall, 46, of Fountain City, was arrested for performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and indecent exposure, the department said.

“This was a disgusting and criminal act against a child in a public place where families should feel safe. Let me be clear: If you target children in Richmond, we will come for you, we will arrest you, and we will see that you face justice. This case is now in the hands of the prosecutor’s office and the courts, and we, and our community, expect full accountability,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Woodall is not booked in the Wayne County Jail at the time of writing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group