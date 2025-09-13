Man accused of exposing himself to children at stores now facing additional charges

RICHMOND — A 46-year-old man accused of exposing himself to children at two area stores is now facing additional charges, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Wendell Woodall, of Fountain City, has been charged with 12 counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of child solicitation.

Woodall is already booked in the Wayne County Jail on performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and indecent exposure charges, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The new charges stem from detectives conducting a search warrant on an electronic device seized during Woodall’s last arrest.

“That search uncovered additional evidence, and Detective Amanda Thackrey, working with the entire Investigative Services Division led by Captain Andy Jury, brought this case forward,” the department said.

“Our job is to shield kids from monsters. That means we dig, we document, and we drag your conduct into the light,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

