Man accused of hiding cellphone in bathroom, recording victims for years

RIVERSIDE — A man is accused of secretly recording people in a bathroom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Antonio Toshi Nitz was indicted on multiple counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and voyeurism.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation was launched by Riverside police after the victims found a cellphone hidden in a bathroom, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the phone, investigators allegedly found videos going back to 2023.

In total, there were six victims, including four children.

Nitz is in custody and is due in court next on July 10.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group