Man accused of hitting woman with hammer on New Year’s pleads not guilty

Man accused of hitting woman with hammer on New Year’s pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer on New Year’s Day.

The attack happened in the 800 block of Wade Walk on Jan. 1, according to our news partner, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

39-year-old Anthony Jackson did “knowingly cause serious harm” to the woman, according to court records.

Jackson pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

His defense told the judge that the woman had gone to Jackson’s house and was carrying a gun while another woman was present.

Police said the woman is still in the hospital in a neck brace and has serious injuries, including puncture wounds.

In court, police requested a no-firearms order, and brought up Jackson’s previous criminal history as a concern.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group