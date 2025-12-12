Man accused of holding worker at knifepoint during robbery at Dollar General

FRANKLIN — Police are searching for a man accused of holding a worker at knifepoint during a robbery.

On Dec 8. Franklin police were called to the Dollar General at East Second Street around 8:30 p.m. after an employee reported a man with a knife entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black, a hooded sweatshirt, black mask, and “fuzzy” gloves, according to police.

Police said he displayed the handle of a knife in his waistband while demanding cash from the employee.

The employee gave the man cash, and the man left the store.

Officers attempted to use a K9 and a drone to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking southwest from the store “without apparent urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (937) 746-2882.

