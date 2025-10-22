Man accused of ‘inappropriately touching himself’ next to area school bus

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Butler County — A man was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched himself next to a school bus in Butler County on Tuesday.

The alleged public indecency happened on State Route 4 Bypass just north of Tylersville Road in Fairfield Township, according to a spokesperson with the Fairfield Township Police Department.

Students told school officials that the man was driving alongside the bus and “inappropriately touching himself,” the spokesperson said.

A Fairfield City School District School Resource Officer then told the Fairfield Township police of the reported incident.

Detectives identified the driver as 43-year-old Brandon Kuhlenberg, of Middletown, on Oct. 22.

He was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail for public indecency.

