Man accused of kidnapping boy, pouring bleach on his face learns sentence

DAYTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and pouring bleach on his face has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeMarcus Pleasure was sentenced to three years in prison for one count of abduction, according to records filed in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that Pleasure pleaded guilty to one count of abduction in October.

A count of kidnapping and assault was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

The charges stem from an incident that started in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on Feb. 22 when Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping around 1:40 p.m.

Pleasure, along with Reka Jarmon, are accused of going into a home, attacking a 12-year-old child, and then forcing him into a car, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate that the pair took the boy to a house in the 200 block of Lexington Ave, where they reportedly attacked him again and poured bleach on his face.

The boy “sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” court records read.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the 12-year-old boy involved may be a suspect in a sexual assault.

Pleasure will serve his three-year sentence at the same time as a separate three-year prsion term for attempting to commit felonious assault in a separate case, according to court docs.

He has 243 days of time already served, and will be placed on parole for one to three years upon his release.

Jamron’s case is ongoing.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group