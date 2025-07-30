Trial may face more delays after man accused of killing ex-girlfriend fires 3rd lawyer

CLARK COUNTY — The trial for a man accused of killing a mother in Clark County just fired his third lawyer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court on Wednesday and talked to the victim’s mother LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thomas Albert has been a murder suspect in Clark County for four years.

>>RELATED: Trial delayed for ex-boyfriend accused of cold case murder of Springfield woman

Albert is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Candance Prunty, in 2015.

In court Wednesday, he told Clark County Common Pleas Court Judge Brian Driscoll that he wanted a new lawyer.

He said he and his current lawyer have had disagreements over the case law. He also asked for the trial to be moved out of Clark County.

Albert said he feels a cable network true crime show featuring his case made him “look guilty” before trial.

His now-former lawyer, Kevin Lennen, said their relationship was “beyond repair.”

“I just don’t know how to put this back together,” Lennen said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group