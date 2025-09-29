Man accused of killing man with butterfly knife now facing murder charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man in Riverside is now facing murder charges.

Zachary Fugate, 24, was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Court records allege Fugate attacked Jason Gau with a butterfly knife on the front porch of his home on Derwent Drive on Sept. 20.

Fugate was located and arrested the following day.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Gau was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen.

Gau died at the hospital two days later.

Family and friends remembered Gau as “a really great man” during a recent birthday party and celebration of life.

Fugate remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

