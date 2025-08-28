Man wanted in death of Ohio 2-year-old arrested in Massachusetts

COLUMBUS — Federal authorities have arrested a man in Massachusetts in connection with the murder of an Ohio 2-year-old.

Dioblis Williams, 25, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Framingham, Massachusetts, according to a media release.

The crime dates back to March 25, 2020, when police responded to an apartment on Holt Avenue in Columbus for a report of a drowning, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Court documents reveal that Williams was babysitting his girlfriend’s son, Jamir Jones, at the time.

The boy was found unconscious in the bathtub after being left unsupervised and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy later determined that Jones did not drown but had suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, along with numerous bruises to his stomach, head, and neck.

Williams is charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned in Massachusetts before being extradited to Ohio.

