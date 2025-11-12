Man accused of murdering father whose severed legs were found in Trotwood dies in custody

DAYTON — The man who was awaiting trial in connection with the death of his father, whose severed legs were found in Trotwood last year, has died.

Edgar Keiter, Jr., 53, died on Tuesday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, an inmate reported to jail staff that another inmate was having a medical emergency around 6:50 p.m.

“Correctional and medical staff responded and began CPR and Dayton Fire was dispatched,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Keiter was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There were no obvious signs of drug use or foul play.

As previously reported, Keiter, Jr. was accused of killing his father, Edgar Keiter, Sr., last year.

Police believe Keiter Sr. was killed in Kettering at an apartment he lived in, but officers also found evidence in a Dayton storage unit after his severed legs were found inside a tarp in Trotwood.

Keiter, Jr. had been charged with several charges, including murder, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

