Man accused of passing bad checks at local businesses

MERCER COUNTY — A man is facing charges after allegedly passing back checks and stealing from local businesses, according to our media partner, WCSM Radio.

Andrew Underwood, 48, of Greenville, was indicted on two counts of passing bad checks and two counts of theft on Oct. 16, according to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas records.

These charges are connected to incidents that occurred on Sept. 23, 2025, WCSM reported.

Underwood allegedly took approximately $3,539.25 worth of merchandise from a Mercer County business, then wrote a check for the same amount, knowing it wouldn’t go through.

He is accused of doing the same thing at another business and took approximately $1,340.63 worth of merchandise, our media partner reported.

If Underwood is convicted, he could face up to four years in prison and fines up to $2,500.

Underwood is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21 and remains booked in the Mercer County Jail.

