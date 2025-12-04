Man accused of robbing bank leaves behind handprint

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested in Cincinnati after he left behind a palm print when he allegedly robbed a bank.

44-year-old James Courtney was charged with robbery and having weapons under disability for the bank robbery, according to our news partners, WCPO.

Courtney went to the Guardian Savings Bank on Colerain Avenue and was allegedly carrying a .38 caliber pistol.

He then allegedly handed a note to the bank teller that demanded money, or he would hurt the teller.

The teller gave Courtney over $1,000 before he got into a gold SUV and fled.

Green Township Police officers found Courtney in a Target parking lot on Glenway Avenue.

At the bank, investigators found a palm print that matched Courtney’s, according to court documents.

Once Courtney was arrested, he allegedly had marked bills from the bank in his possession, along with a gun.

Courtney is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he faces two additional charges of theft from a different case.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

