Man accused of robbing bank leaves behind handprint

Man accused of robbing a bank leaves handprint behind (BortN66 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested in Cincinnati after he left behind a palm print when he allegedly robbed a bank.

44-year-old James Courtney was charged with robbery and having weapons under disability for the bank robbery, according to our news partners, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Courtney went to the Guardian Savings Bank on Colerain Avenue and was allegedly carrying a .38 caliber pistol.

He then allegedly handed a note to the bank teller that demanded money, or he would hurt the teller.

The teller gave Courtney over $1,000 before he got into a gold SUV and fled.

Green Township Police officers found Courtney in a Target parking lot on Glenway Avenue.

At the bank, investigators found a palm print that matched Courtney’s, according to court documents.

Once Courtney was arrested, he allegedly had marked bills from the bank in his possession, along with a gun.

Courtney is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he faces two additional charges of theft from a different case.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!