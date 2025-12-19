Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

RIVERSIDE — A man is facing charges after police said he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at a house in the 140 block of Ellington Road just before 4 a.m.

Estimated damages currently stand at $125,000 to the house.

A neighboring house was damaged as a result of the fire.

Riverside Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said the fire was deemed “suspicious.”

A witness told police that they heard glass break and saw a red Chevy truck drive away when he went outside.

The car’s registration came back to Jeremy Perkins.

The woman who lived in the house that caught fire identified Perkins as her ex-boyfriend.

She stated that things between her and Perkins escalated due to her being in a new relationship.

On Dec. 9, police went to the Longhorn Steak House where Perkins was working, and arrested him.

He is facing aggravated arson charges.

