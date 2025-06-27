Man accused of setting grandmother on fire, killing her arrested

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County man is being accused of setting his grandmother on fire last year, ultimately killing her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamin Brenner, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated murder and aggravated arson charges following a six-month-long investigation, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charges were connected to a deadly fire from December 2024.

As previously reported, deputies and fire crews were called to a fire at Sherwood Forest Trailer Community in Darke County on Dec. 12.

While battling the fire, crews found 86-year-old Beverly Lees inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Lees had been intentionally set on fire.

The sheriff’s office said Brenner was Lees’ grandson and lived at the home where the fire was.

Brenner was located and arrested in Dayton today. He’s currently booked in the Darke County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group