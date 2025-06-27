Man accused of setting grandmother on fire, killing her arrested

Little John Drive fire (Eric Higgenbotham/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County man is being accused of setting his grandmother on fire last year, ultimately killing her.

Jamin Brenner, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated murder and aggravated arson charges following a six-month-long investigation, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges were connected to a deadly fire from December 2024.

As previously reported, deputies and fire crews were called to a fire at Sherwood Forest Trailer Community in Darke County on Dec. 12.

While battling the fire, crews found 86-year-old Beverly Lees inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Lees had been intentionally set on fire.

The sheriff’s office said Brenner was Lees’ grandson and lived at the home where the fire was.

Brenner was located and arrested in Dayton today. He’s currently booked in the Darke County Jail.

