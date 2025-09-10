Man accused of shooting 1 during apparent drug deal facing attempted murder charge

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the house with “multiple” gunshot wounds, according to a Dayton sergeant at the scene.

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting another man during an apparent drug deal inside a Dayon home is now facing attempted murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joe Phelps Jr. was reindicted on one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation on Tuesday, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

These new charges are in addition to his previous indictment in July, which included one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane on June 28.

Someone heard the man yelling for help and called 911.

Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini previously told News Center 7 that this caller likely saved the man’s life by getting him the help he needed quickly.

Upon arrival, police found a 51-year-old man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Evidence of illicit drugs sales were observed inside the home,” Zecchini said.

Phelps is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18, according to court records.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Phelps was arrested on July 5 on Grand Avenue. He remains booked in jail at the time of writing.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group