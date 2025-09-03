Man accused of shooting at authorities during local standoff receives additional charges

A murder suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of firing shots at federal officers during a standoff at a local hotel last month has been indicted on additional charges.

Andre Jordan II, 34, was indicted Tuesday on assault of a federal agent with a deadly weapon, attempted murder of a federal agent, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jordan on Aug. 8 for the murder of “beloved” Ohio chef and father of two, Bryan Morris Jr.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) tracked him to the Quality Inn in Springfield on Aug.14.

According to charging documents, law enforcement announced their presence to Jordan at the hotel, who then looked out the window.

“Following additional announcements, Jordan allegedly fired a shot through the window toward the pool area in the vicinity of officers and then fired an additional round through the front door of the room toward positioned officers,” the spokesperson said.

Officers went into the stairwell at the end of the hall for cover, the spokesperson added.

Several people, including children, left the hotel room, and Jordan allegedly continued firing shots.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot previously told News Center 7 that it doesn’t appear that any law enforcement returned fire.

Springfield Police Division SWAT Team then responded to the scene, and hostage negotiators got in contact with Jordan, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Jordan surrendered without further incident after an hours-long standoff and was arrested.

His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

